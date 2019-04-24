One-Day Cup: Rain helps Worcestershire beat Durham in group game

Cameron Bancroft was unbeaten for his 289 runs in this year's One-Day Cup before being dismissed at New Road

Royal London One-Day Cup, Blackfinch New Road Durham 114-4 (27.2 overs): Lees 52 no; D'Oliveira 1-16, Morris 1-20 Worcestershire 152-6 (22.2 overs): Rutherford 33, Cox 31 not out; Carse 2-16, Raine 2-25, Salisbury 2-46 Worcestershire (2pts) win by four wickets Match scorecard

Worcestershire beat Durham by four wickets in a rain-affected One-Day Cup group match at New Road.

A washout looked inevitable when play stopped with Durham 114-4 in the 28th over but after a delay Worcestershire were set 152 to win from 24 overs.

Hamish Rutherford and Riki Wessels got the Pears off to a good start but two wickets each for Matthew Salisbury and Brydon Carse reduced them to 81-5.

Ben Cox and Ross Whiteley rallied to secure victory with 10 balls to spare.

Durham may feel hard done by having been well set with Alex Lees 52 not out when the rain came during their innings.

And they looked to be heading for a heavy defeat as Rutherford (33) and Wessels (29) bludgeoned the bowlers to all parts to make the revised total look very straightforward.

Quick wickets for Durham all of a sudden dragged them back into the contest, only for Cox (31 not out) and Whiteley (26) to pick up where the Pears openers had left off, to ultimately help their side home with more than an over in hand.

Much earlier in the match Durham captain Cameron Bancroft was dismissed for the first time in this season's One-Day Cup when he was caught at short third man off the bowling of Daryl Mitchell on 20.

The Australia batsman scored unbeaten centuries in both his side's wins over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.