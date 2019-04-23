Glamorgan Cricket: County sign all-rounder Dan Douthwaite

Dan Douthwaite has impressed for Cardiff MCCU

Glamorgan have signed Cardiff MCCU and former Warwickshire all-rounder Dan Douthwaite after his impressive early-season performances.

Douthwaite, 22, hit an unbeaten first-class century against Sussex and 95 in a friendly against Glamorgan.

He took three wickets and hit 38 not out in his only 2018 appearance for Warwickshire, against West Indies A.

Douthwaite will join Glamorgan until 2021, at the end of his university studies this summer.

He opened the bowling for Cardiff MCCU against Glamorgan earlier in April, dismissing Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne and captain Chris Cooke before his hard-hitting innings.

Douthwaite's performance against Sussex saw him reach a maiden 100 off just 107 balls, against an attack including England bowler Chris Jordan.

"He's a very dynamic player, he's a very capable batsman and strikes a good ball, and he's also got the ability to bowl with some pace and swing the ball," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"There was a bit of interest from other counties, but we monitor a lot of players through Cardiff MCCU where (coach) Mark O'Leary runs a very good programme.

"We only look to bring players onto the full-time staff if we see them playing first-team cricket at some point.

"That could be towards the end of the season, but he'll have to perform for the second team."

Glamorgan players Kiran Carlson and Prem Sisodiya have also represented the students this season, while fellow county squad members Andrew Salter, Kieran Bull, Connor Brown, Jeremy Lawlor, Owen Morgan and Jack Murphy have all played for Cardiff MCCU.