One-Day Cup: Jason Roy injury a concern as Surrey beat Essex

Jason Roy went off with a back-spasm, but did return to bat later on

Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval Surrey 278-8 (50 overs): Foakes 82, Burns 55; Cook 3-37 Essex 213 (42.5 overs): Lawrence 50, Bopara 47; Morkel 4-23, Plunkett 4-50 Surrey (2pts) beat Essex by 65 runs Scorecard

Surrey survived injuries to three players including England opener Jason Roy as they beat Essex by 65 runs in their One-Day Cup South Group game.

Roy retired hurt with a back spasm before resuming his innings as Surrey made 278-8, thanks largely to Ben Foakes' 82 and 55 by Rory Burns.

Ravi Bopara (47) and Dan Lawrence (50) put on 90 for Essex, but their downfall from successive balls was decisive.

They hung on for another 13 overs but were eventually all out for 213.

Roy's injury, which followed a hamstring problem which delayed the start of his season, could be a worry for England, with a one-dayer against Ireland on 3 May and their opening World Cup game at the end of next month.

He retired on 16, with Surrey 31-0, before returning later to end the innings 35 not out - but he was not risked in the field.

Further injuries to Rikki Clarke (finger) and Ollie Pope (shoulder) meant Surrey had to use three substitutes, but one of them, Freddie van den Bergh, took the catch which accounted for the dangerous Lawrence from a Morne Morkel delivery.

The South African had earlier accounted for Alastair Cook, who made only nine, and finished with 4-23, while Liam Plunkett provided the main back-up, taking 4-50.

Surrey are next in action at home to Middlesex on Thursday, with Essex facing Somerset at Taunton the following day.