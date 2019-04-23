One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Middlesex by 119 runs as Aiden Markram stars

Aiden Markram hit 11 boundaries from the 90 balls that he faced against Middlesex

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Ageas Bowl Hampshire 301-9 (50 overs): Markram 88, Rossouw 66, Dawson 43; Helm 5-71 Middlesex 182 (35.4 overs): Morgan 41, Simpson 36; Abbott 3-36, Markram 3-37 Hampshire (2 pts) beat Middlesex by 119 runs Scorecard

Aiden Markram hit 88 off 90 balls for Hampshire and then took 3-39 with the ball as they comfortably beat Middlesex by 119 runs in the One-Day Cup.

The win was Hampshire's third from three games in this year's competition.

Markram's knock and Rilee Rossouw's 64 from 55 balls helped the home side post 301-9, despite Tom Helm's fine 5-71.

Eoin Morgan's 41 was the visitors' best offering with the bat in reply, as they slipped to 182 all out on their way to a first defeat in the group.

Liam Dawson (3-37), Kyle Abbott (3-36) and Markram worked their way through Middlesex's line-up, before Mason Crane sealed the win when he bowled Tim Murtagh in the 36th over.

Earlier Rossouw, Dawson and Markram had all impressed with the bat for the holders, after openers Tom Alsop (23) and Markram had guided them past 50 without loss.

The victory put Hampshire top of South Group, while Middlesex, who are in action again against Surrey at The Oval on Thursday, have two wins from their three games.