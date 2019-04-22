Glamorgan Cricket: Aussie Test star set for second team outing

Marnus Labuschagne made his Test debut for Australia against Pakistan in October 2018

Australian Test star Marnus Labuschagne is among Glamorgan batsmen who will get a second-team outing after three One-Day Cup defeats.

Labuschagne, fellow Queenslander Charlie Hemphrey and Kiran Carlson will face Somerset at Taunton Vale on Tuesday 23 April.

"It's far better than netting and a great opportunity on a very good wicket," said coach Matthew Maynard.

Jeremy Lawlor will make his Glamorgan limited-overs debut against Kent.

The county have to win their five remaining games to stand a chance of going through, after an agonising two-run defeat against Somerset and heavy reverses against Essex and Hampshire.

David Lloyd and Graham Wagg were the leading scorers for the second match running, after Glamorgan had crashed to 41-6, having lost their first three wickets for fewer than 30 in the previous fixtures.

Labuschagne, who played in Australia's most recent Test, and Carlson hit Championship centuries against Northants but have failed to reproduce that form in the early One-Day Cup games.

"It'll give them (Labuschagne, Hemphrey and Carlson) an opportunity to score runs," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales. "You can play as well as anything in the nets, it doesn't always translate to the middle.

"(Former Australia captain) Steve Waugh talked about how his mental resilience was developed by going back and playing grade (club) cricket because he was expected to succeed and if the he failed, the opposition could take the micky for a long tie.

"The three lads want to play, (Craig) Meschede would also have played but he's got a slight niggle which needs assessing. Four of our top seven batsmen are short of runs, hopefully they'll get an opportunity to score those runs and give them some confidence ahead of Thursday (against Kent)."

Lawlor, 23, is judged to be the only candidate who has impressed during the first three second-team games.

"Guys playing in the second eleven have to deserve to play for the first team, you don't get it because of the first eleven's failings," said Maynard.

"At the moment there's only one player knocking the door down, Jeremy's got two seventies and a five-for and he deserves an opportunity."