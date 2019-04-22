Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan aim for 'inspirational cricket' after naming squad

Asghar Afghan is included in Afghanistan's squad after losing the captaincy earlier this month

Afghanistan's mission is to "play inspirational cricket" at the World Cup, says chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai after naming their squad.

Veteran pacer Hamid Hassan is part of a 15-man squad, with Asghar Afghan also included despite having the captaincy taken away earlier this month.

Afghanistan open their campaign against Australia in Bristol on 1 June.

"We hope to play great cricket without any fear and with a fighting spirit in the tournament," said Ahmadzai.

"The mission is to play inspirational cricket in the tournament. I know there are strong teams but we will do our level best to achieve our goals."

Afghanistan squad: Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Reserves: Ikram Alikhil, Karim Janat, Sayed Shirzad.