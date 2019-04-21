IPL 2019: Jonny Bairstow hits 80 not out in Sunrisers win

Jonny Bairstow was signed for £250,000 by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League, Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders 159-8 (20 overs): Lynn 51, Ahmed 3-33 Sunrisers Hyderabad 161-1 (15 overs): Bairstow 80*, Raj 1-29 Sunrisers won by nine wickets Scorecard

England batsman Jonny Bairstow fired an unbeaten 80 as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders with five overs to spare in the Indian Premier League.

Bairstow sealed victory with successive sixes off Indian spinner Piyush Chawla.

The 29-year-old Yorkshireman has scored 445 runs in nine IPL innings this season at an average of 63.

He and David Warner shared 131, the first time an opening pair has made four century stands in a Twenty20 season.

Warner, who was out for 67 in the 13th over, leads this season's IPL run-scoring list ahead of Bairstow with 517 in nine innings, featuring six half-centuries and a highest of 100 not out, reaching 500 runs for his fifth consecutive IPL campaign.

Sunrisers are fourth in the table, two points behind Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with the top four qualifying for the play-offs, while Knight Riders are sixth after their fifth successive defeat.