One-Day Cup: Lancashire beat Yorkshire with last-ball run-out

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Lancashire's Steven Croft each top scored with 97 for their respective sides

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley Lancashire 311-6 (50 overs): Croft 97, Jones 65, Bohannon 55* Yorkshire 310 (50 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 97, Ballance 74, Tattersall 49 Lancashire (2 pts) won by one run Match scorecard

Lancashire earned a dramatic first win in the One-Day Cup as they beat Yorkshire off the last ball by one run.

They recovered well to post 311-6 at Headingley, thanks to Steven Croft (97), Rob Jones (65) and 55 of 32 balls from Josh Bohannon.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 97 in reply, aided by 74 from Gary Ballance, to set a target of 16 off the last over.

But last man Josh Poysden was run out going for a two to square-leg to tie, as the Tykes were bowled out for 310.

Earlier, Poysden had delighted home fans when he ran out visiting skipper Dane Vilas to leave the Red Rose on 116-4, but Jones helped Croft put on 120 for the fifth wicket.

Croft fell three runs short of a second century in successive games, having made a ton in Friday's run-fest at Trent Bridge, but Bohannon blazed six fours and two sixes as Lancashire finished well.

Yorkshire, who also had last-ball drama in their tie with Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Friday, were indebted to a 127 fourth-wicket stand between Kohler-Cadmore and Ballance after being 42-2 in the 10th over.

But Lancashire held their nerve in the final over, as Saqib Mahmood recovered well after conceding two fours to Jonny Tattersall off the first two balls.

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale:

"The first half of the game, up to the last three overs, we were outstanding. We did some really good stuff. But you have to give Lancashire credit. Croft and Jones played really well. Then 40-odd runs off Tim Bresnan's last two overs. We didn't get that right.

"We were still confident at half-time that we had enough in the tent to knock them off. But wee then made some poor decisions under pressure with the bat. We got off to a good start in the first six overs, but we just made some poor decisions.

"It was a cracking game. To go right down to the last ball was a fantastic spectacle. But it's not good for me as head coach. The last two games have gone to the last ball, and we haven't got over the line in either."

Lancashire batsman Steven Croft:

"It was a great advert for the competition, and it was great to get our first win. We came so close on Friday against Notts and put in another great performance.

"We've had three tough games to start, and we'd have liked a couple more points on the board. But we'll hopefully build on this. There's nothing sweeter than winning a really tight game, especially at Headingley.

"We didn't want to go three losses from three. We have points on the board now and some big performances to go with it. I've felt really good and I just wanted to take my opportunity."