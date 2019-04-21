One-Day Cup: Jason Holder on form as Northants hammer Warwickshire to earn first win

Jason Holder has joined Northants for their first two Championship and opening six One-Day Cup games

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Northamptonshire 358-6 50 overs): Keogh 69, Rossington 68, Holder 60*, Wakely 50, Levi 48 Warwickshire 164 (34.4 overs): Pollock 36, Thomson 36; Holder 3-26, Muzarabani 3-28, Sanderson 3-44 Northamptonshire (2 pts) won by 194 runs Match scorecard

West Indies captain Jason Holder hit a quickfire half-century and claimed three wickets as Northants walloped Warwickshire for their first One-Day Cup group game victory.

The Bears' 194-run defeat was their worst in 56 years of one-day cricket.

Northants' 358-6 included four half centuries, of which Holder was the fastest, with an unbeaten 60 off 31 balls in the final 10 overs.

The Bears then buckled to 164 all out, Holder leading the way with 3-26.

Blessing Muzarabani (3-28) and Ben Sanderson (3-44) matched Holder's wickets haul to wrap up the game with more than 15 overs unused.

Rob Keogh (69), Adam Rossington (68) and captain Alex Wakely earlier weighed in with fifties, while Richard Levi made 78, before becoming a third victim for Henry Brookes (3-80).

Injury-weakened Warwickshire, who tied their opening group game with Yorkshire on Good Friday, now host Nottinghamshire on Tuesday, while Northants' next game is at Old Trafford against Lancashire on Wednesday.

Northants had lost both their opening two games, against Durham and Derbyshire.