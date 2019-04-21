One-Day Cup: Eskinazi & Gubbins set up Middlesex win over Gloucestershire

Middlesex batsman Stevie Eskinazi hit his first one-day century
Royal London One-Day Cup, Lord's
Gloucestershire 283-7 (50 overs): Bracey 83, Howell 55 ; Murtagh 2-40, Roland-Jones 2-59
Middlesex 287-4 (42.2 overs): Eskinazi 107, Gubbins 98; Worrall 2-30
Middlesex (2pts) won by six wickets
Stevie Eskinazi scored an unbeaten 107 to help Middlesex beat Gloucestershire by six wickets in the One-Day Cup.

His fifth-wicket county record unbroken stand of 184 with Nick Gubbins (98 not out) took them beyond their opponents' 283-7 with 48 balls to spare at Lord's.

That looked unlikely when two wickets from Daniel Worrall helped reduce Middlesex to 36-3 in the eighth over.

But England one-day captain Eoin Morgan responded with a quickfire 38 before Eskinazi and Gubbins took charge.

In only his ninth List A game, it was Eskinazi's first hundred, dwarfing his previous best of 49. For Gubbins it is now back-to-back half-centuries having scored 56 in his side's opening victory over Essex.

Gloucestershire could not follow up their emphatic win over Surrey to start this season's competition with two wins in a row but had looked in a strong position to do so just after the halfway point of this match.

James Bracey (83) and Benny Howell (55) shared a stand of 111 for the fourth wicket to help set a difficult-looking target for the home side.

Gloucestershire's bowlers made early inroads to all of a sudden make that 284 appear daunting. But no-one told Eskinazi or Gubbins, who built on Morgan's cameo to ultimately secure a comfortable win with more than seven overs to spare.

