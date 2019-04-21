One-Day Cup: Leicestershire beat Worcestershire after Colin Ackermann century

Colin Ackermann's previous one-day best score in England was his unbeaten 71, also against Worcestershire, in last season's One-Day Cup run-fest at New Road

Royal London One-Day Cup, Fischer County Ground Leicestershire 377-4 (50 overs): Ackermann 152*, Hill 118, Dearden 91 Worcestershire 339 (46.2 overs): Whiteley 131, Barnard 61, D'Oliveira 57; Klein 4-73, Ackermann 3-55 Leicestershire (2 pts) won by 38 runs Match scorecard

Leicestershire won a game of over 700 runs as they beat Worcestershire in the One-Day Cup at Grace Road to avenge their County Championship innings defeat just 10 days ago.

Colin Ackermann (152 not out) shared a 200-run stand with Lewis Hill (118) in the Foxes' third best List A score and highest against a first-class county.

It surpassed their 376-5 at Worcester 11 months ago - a game they lost.

And despite Ross Whiteley's 131, the Pears fell 38 runs short on 339.

At 75-5, the visitors looked totally down and out, only for Brett D'Oliveira (57) to help Whiteley boost their reply to 164-6.

Ed Barnard (61) also gave Whiteley support in a stand of 116 for the seventh wicket.

But, once Whiteley had gone after a superb 83-ball innings, containing four sixes and 14 fours, the Foxes were able to close out their first win in three group games.

Earlier, Worcestershire had begun well, when Charlie Morris took two wickets in three balls in the first over, but a third-wicket stand of 170 between Ackermann and Harry Dearden turned the contest.

Ackermann reached his one-day best score in a new county fourth-wicket partnership record with Hill, whose ton came off just 54 balls.

That surpassed the 178 put on by two former skippers, James Whitaker and Peter Willey, against Glamorgan at Swansea in 1984.

Hill also reached his first List A maiden century in style, with two sixes in an over as Leicestershire piled up the second highest one-day total ever conceded by Worcestershire.

Both sides are back in action on Wednesday when Worcestershire, who had hammered Lancashire by 125 runs, in their opening game, now host Durham.

Leicestershire, who had lost their opening two group games against Yorkshire and Durham, are now at home to Derbyshire.

Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira:

"We were outplayed in all three areas really, which is always disappointing, but particularly so after the way we performed in our opening game against Lancashire.

"Our fielding was poor, by our standards. It's something we pride ourselves on as a unit, and we let ourselves down in that respect.

"But Ross Whiteley played an amazing innings and almost dragged us back into it. He's capable of the extraordinary, a brilliant and destructive player. The sort of innings that deserved a greater reward."

Leicestershire all-rounder Colin Ackermann:

"That was a superb game of cricket. A very good advertisement for 50 over cricket, played on a very good wicket. Worcestershire bat very deep. It's never over until it's over, and Whiteley batted very well.

"We wanted to put some runs on the board, and we lost two big wickets up front but Harry Dearden played a superb innings to give our innings momentum. Then Lewis Hill came in and played out of his skin. It really took the pressure off me.

"Not having scored a century in List A had become a bit of a monkey on my back, so I was relieved to tick that off. Hopefully there'll be more to come now."