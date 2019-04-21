One-Day Cup: Nottinghamshire batsmen make light work of Derbyshire

Notts captain Steven Mullaney hit three sixes and six fours in his unbeaten 68

Royal London One-Day Cup, Pattonair County Ground Derbyshire 297-8 (50 overs): Godleman 116, Reece 88; Fletcher 5-56 Nottinghamshire 299-4 (45.1 overs): Slater 83, Mullaney 68 no; Gleadall 3-43 Nottinghamshire win by six wickets Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire easily chased down Derbyshire's 297-8 with six wickets and 29 balls to spare in the One-Day Cup.

Opener Ben Slater (83) set the tone before a 126-run stand between Tom Moores (52 not out) and captain Steven Mullaney (68 not out) took them home.

An opening partnership of 153 between Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman (116) and Luis Reece (88) had looked like helping set a formidable target.

But five wickets for Notts seamer Luke Fletcher helped keep the total down.

He bowled three batsmen in the final over to end with figures of 5-56 to enjoy a much better day than team-mate James Pattinson, who went wicketless from five overs after his own recent five-wicket haul against Lancashire.

Although the platform for Derbyshire's total, Godleman's innings was not the quickest as he took 148 balls to amass his runs.

That was a stark contrast to the majority of Nottinghamshire's batsmen, the most aggressive of whom was Mullaney.

Again without England opener Alex Hales for personal reasons, Notts started their chase well thanks to Slater and a punchy 37 from Joe Clarke.

It allowed them to quickly get ahead of the run rate and canter to a second win from as many matches, while Derbyshire now have one win and one defeat.