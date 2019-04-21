One-Day Cup: Somerset snatch thrilling win over Glamorgan

Somerset players celebrate their second win in this season's One-Day Cup

One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Somerset Somerset 261-9 (50 overs): Hildreth 67; de Lange 3-39, Labuschagne 3-46 Glamorgan 259 all out (48.1 overs):Lloyd 84, Wagg 62; Davey 4-36, C Overton 3-51 Somerset (2 pts) win by 2 runs Scorecard

Somerset kept up their 100 per cent record as they beat Glamorgan by two runs in a thriller in Cardiff.

Seamers Josh Davey (4-36) and Craig Overton (3-51) tore apart the home top order with four ducks among the first five wickets to fall.

But a one-sided contest turned into an intriguing finish as David Lloyd (84) and Graham Wagg (62) fought back.

A last-wicket stand of 57 saw Glamorgan fall just short on 259 as Lukas Carey was caught going for the winning hit.

Roelof van der Merwe claimed the crucial wicket as Carey, on 39, drove to mid-off where Azhar Ali clung on to a juggling catch.

Earlier James Hildreth top-scored with 67 in the visitors' 261-9, while Marnus Labuschagne and Marchant de Lange claimed three wickets each.

Overton again showed his all-round skills with 41 not out, as Somerset's last two wickets added 83 vital runs.

Somerset's challenging total looked unbeatable on a used wicket as Glamorgan slumped to 41-6, before Lloyd and Wagg's heroics almost proved enough for the tail to avoid Glamorgan's third straight defeat.

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"Everyone's pretty down in the changing room, getting so close it's hard to take. The boys showed good character from the position we were to get anywhere near their score was a good fight and something we can take into the next game.

"(The tail-enders) deserve a lot of credit but we can't rely on them to try and save us. It's always nice (for me) to get runs but if we don't get the results it's a bit irrelevant.

"Somerset bowled very well and some guys may be short on confidence, hopefully if we can get a good start, the middle order and tail have shown we can keep fighting. But we can't lose two or three wickets in the first ten and expect to win.

"We have to win all five (games left) to go through, it's a big ask but once you get a first win you can go on a roll."

Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton told BBC Somerset:

"They played well to get as close as they did after we started off really well with the ball, the wicket did a bit early on, we capitalised on that and to get them five down early on was massive.

"It was nice to finish them off when we did, the catch went straight to Azhar, there was a bit of a fumble but he kept calm and got it at the second grab which was a relief when you get across the line in tight games.

"We've got a long batting line-up, and though I was in too early for my liking, it was about batting the overs out then getting a big last over.

"There's a ruthlessness in the side that we're creating now and even in situations where we're chasing the game, we're fighting for each other and we're getting through."