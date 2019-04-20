Steve Smith replaces Ajinkya Rahane as Rajasthan Royals captain

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has been playing alongside England all-rounder Ben Stokes for the Royals

Steve Smith has taken over as Rajasthan Royals captain for the rest of the season after the Indian Premier League strugglers sacked Ajinkya Rahane.

The Australia batsman, 29, was appointed Royals captain for last year's IPL but stood down following his year-long ban for ball tampering.

He returned to the Twenty20 competition this year after his ban ended in March.

The Royals have won two of their eight matches and need to win most of their remaining six to make the play-offs.

"Ajinkya Rahane did a fantastic job in leading the team to the play-offs last year. However, the franchise now thinks a fresh approach is needed to bring their 2019 campaign back on track," said the Royals in a statement on Saturday.

"Steve has always been part of the leadership team and Rahane will continue to be a key voice in the side, therefore the Royals see this as a small restructuring process to secure the results required to move up the table."

Meanwhile, Royals and England batsman Jos Buttler has ended his spell at the IPL to travel home to be with his wife, Louise, for the birth of their first child.

Rajasthan will be further weakened by the departure of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer next week to join up with the England squad for the upcoming one-day internationals against Ireland and Pakistan.

The IPL play-offs begin on 7 May, with the final on 12 May.

Smith is expected to be available until 1 May - when the Royals will have only one match left - before he heads to an Australia training camp to prepare for this year's World Cup in England and Wales.

Australia face England at Southampton on 25 May and Sri Lanka two days later in warm-up matches for the tournament.

The defending champions open their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 1 June.

You can listen to commentary on Indian Premier League matches on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra - the next featured game is Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at 11:25 BST.