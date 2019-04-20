One-Day Cup: Glamorgan add all-rounder Jeremy Lawlor to squad
|One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Somerset
|Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 21 April Time: 11:00 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, plus updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Somerset
Glamorgan have added all-rounder Jeremy Lawlor to their 14-man squad for Sunday's One-Day Cup match against Somerset at Sophia Gardens.
The 23-year-old will make his List A debut for the club if he is selected in the eleven.
The Cardiff-born all-rounder has impressed for Glamorgan's second-team in the early stages of the season.
The Welsh county are still looking for their first win of the competition after defeats to Essex and Hampshire.
Glamorgan squad to face Somerset: Cooke (C), Carey, Carlson, De Lange, Hemphrey, Hogan, Labuschagne, Lawlor, Lloyd, Meschede, Root, Salter, van der Gugten, Wagg
Somerset squad to face Glamorgan: TBC