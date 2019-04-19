IPL: Virat Kolhi & Moeen Ali help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders

India captain Kohli's unbeaten century came from 57 balls

Indian Premier League, Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore 213-4 (20 overs): Kohli 100*, Moeen 66 Kolkata Knight Riders 203-5 (20 overs): Rana 85*, Russell 65 Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs Scorecard

Virat Kohli's century and 66 from Moeen Ali helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to edge an Indian Premier League thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli reached three figures from the penultimate ball of the visitors' innings, taking his side to 213-4 after a stand of 90 with England's Moeen.

Kolkata started slowly, but Nitish Rana (85 not out) and Andre Russell (65) left 24 needed from the last over.

But off-spinner Moeen, with his first over of the day, sealed a 10-run win.

The victory is only Bangalore's second from nine matches and they remain bottom of the IPL table, six points off the play-off places with five games to play.

