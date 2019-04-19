One-Day Cup: Tom Alsop leads Hampshire to victory over Glamorgan

Tom Alsop made his first-class cricket debut against Kent in September 2014

One-Day Cup: Hampshire v Glamorgan Glamorgan 292-9 (50 overs): Lloyd 68, Wagg 68; Abbott 3-47 Hampshire 293-3 (41.5 overs): Alsop 130*, Vince 95 Hampshire win by seven wickets Scorecard

England batsman James Vince led the way with a classy 95 as One-Day Cup holders Hampshire cruised to a seven-wicket win over Glamorgan.

He shared a stand of 161 with Tom Alsop who went on to make a career-best 130 not out, as they reached 293-3.

David Lloyd and Graham Wagg top-scored with 68 apiece in Glamorgan's 292-9.

But three early wickets from Kyle Abbott restricted the visitors' total, and Hampshire went on to win by seven wickets.

The target looked on the low side of par on a good batting wicket, and Glamorgan were also left regretting two run-outs.

Vince's knock came off just 78 balls as Glamorgan's bowlers suffered in the scorching sunshine, while Alsop accelerated in turn, hitting 14 fours and three sixes to steer the home side home with 8.1 overs to spare.

Meanwhile Hampshire have confirmed their interest in signing Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who has played 56 Tests and currently plays in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

Hampshire's Tom Alsop told BBC Radio Solent:

"It was a slow start but it's a pleasure batting with Aiden (Markram) and Vincey, when those two are in the pressure shifts away and I can go under the radar a bit and go about my business.

"It was a quiet year (for me) last year with a few half-centuries but I knew over the winter I wanted to contribute more because it's a special club and a special group of guys. You look at Vincey and the big players out there and see how much they contribute to the club.

"The confidence is just sky-high at the moment although even today we didn't finish that well with the ball, two great wins but we've still got to get better."

Glamorgan's David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"We're very disappointed with the performance, we did well to get to the position we did at the end (of our innings) but when you lose three wickets in the first ten overs, that's always going to shoot you in the foot when it's about rebuilding.

"Those (early) wickets are crucial, we need to save those partnerships which me and Billy (Root) had, to go longer into the innings and be effective as a team.

"This group don't let their heads drop but it's not good enough, we're here to win games, two losses has hurt us and we want to bounce back on Sunday against Somerset."