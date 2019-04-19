Con de Lange: Scotland all rounder dies aged 38 following brain tumour

Con de Lange made more than 100 runs for Scotland across one-day and T20 internationals

Former Scotland all rounder Con de Lange has died aged 38, say the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Cricket Scotland had announced last year De Lange was being treated for a brain tumour.

Born in South Africa, the left-handed bowler played for Northamptonshire before becoming involved in the Scotland team between 2015 and 2017.

The PCA tweeted to say their thoughts were with De Lange's wife, Claire, two children and family and friends.