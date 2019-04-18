Mohammad Amir: Pakistan fast bowler left out of World Cup provisional squad

Amir was man of the match when Pakistan beat India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been left out of Pakistan's provisional 15-man squad for the World Cup but included in their squad for the one-day series against England that precedes it.

Amir, 27, who missed both the 2011 and 2015 tournaments because of a five-year ban for match fixing, has been in poor form, taking only four wickets in 14 matches since Pakistan's Champions Trophy win in 2017.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is included despite not fully recovering from a broken thumb.

Pakistan have also called up 19-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who has impressed in the Pakistan Super League, bowling at spends in excess of 93mph.

Batsman Asif Ali is, like Amir, named in the 17-man squad for the warm-up games but not in the World Cup squad, which can be amended until 23 May, a week before the event starts.

England open the World Cup against South Africa at The Oval on 30 May, and Pakistan will take on the West Indies on 31 May at Trent Bridge.

Champions Australia begin the defence of their title against Afghanistan on 1 June.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez (subject to fitness), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Two for England ODIs: Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali