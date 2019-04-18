One-Day Cup: Glamorgan name unchanged squad v Hampshire

Media playback is not supported on this device Aneurin Donald on his decision to leave Glamorgan for Hampshire

One-Day Cup: Hampshire v Glamorgan Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: Friday 19 April Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, plus updates on BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan will choose from an unchanged squad of 13 for their second One-Day Cup fixture, away to holders Hampshire.

Spinner Andrew Salter and seamer Timm van der Gugten are the extra bowling options from the side thrashed by Essex by 180 runs.

Hampshire began their title defence with a 90-run win over Kent, thanks to a century from Sam Northeast.

Welsh batsman Aneurin Donald could face his former side for the first time.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard does not believe his squad's morale will be affected by the scale of their opening defeat.

"It's just one game isn't it, if the guys are in a bad place after one game they shouldn't be playing professional sport," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"We know that we have to look at our bowling options throughout the competition and give guys within the squad the opportunity, but that's what we planned to do."

Donald was out second ball on his Hampshire debut against Kent, but Maynard hopes the 22-year-old from Swansea will be successful after his decision to move counties.

"We know the talent Aneurin's got, we were sad to see him go," said Maynard.

"I hope his career does kick on and he finds some success down in Hampshire, just not in this game!"

Hampshire (from): Alsop (wk), Markram, Vince (capt), Northeast, Roussouw, Dawson, Donald, Fuller, Abbott, Wood, Crane, Berg, Taylor.

Glamorgan (from): Meschede, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Lloyd, Root, Cooke (capt, wk), Carlson, Wagg, de Lange, Carey, Hogan, Salter, van der Gugten.