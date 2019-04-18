World Cup: Sri Lanka name Dimuth Karunaratne as captain after four years out

Dimuth Karunaratne, who averages 15.83, played the most recent of his 17 one-day internationals at the 2015 World Cup

Sri Lanka have left out five established players from their World Cup squad and appointed Dimuth Karunaratne as captain despite his not playing a one-day international for four years.

Openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Upul Tharanga, batsman Dinesh Chandimal, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and off-spinner Akila Dananjaya miss out.

Batsman Karunaratne, the current Test captain, replaced Lasith Malinga as ODI skipper on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Malinga and former captain Angelo Mathews, who was sacked as limited-overs captain before England's tour in September, have been included in the 15-man squad.

Chandimal took over from Mathews but was dropped for the 5-0 series defeat in South Africa in March.

Karunaratne, 30, led Sri Lanka to a Test series victory over South Africa in February but was subsequently fined $7,500 (£5,766) after being charged with drink-driving following a crash in Colombo in March.

The World Cup in England and Wales begins on 30 May, with 1996 winners Sri Lanka starting their campaign against New Zealand in Cardiff on 1 June.

Batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, spin-bowling all-rounders Milinda Siriwardana and Jeevan Mendis and leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay have been recalled.

Thirimanne, Siriwardana and Vandersay have not played an ODI since 2017, while Mendis has not played since 2015.

Dickwella has been dropped after making three single-figure scores against South Africa, with Kusal Mendis or Kusal Perera now set to take the gloves.

Batsmen Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Priyamal Perera, all-rounder Kamindu Mendis, left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan, left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha have also been dropped after the South Africa series defeat.

Sri Lanka World Cup squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.