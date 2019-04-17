Leus du Plooy: Derbyshire sign South African batsman on Kolpak deal

Leus du Plooy is now tied to Derby until the end of 2020

Derbyshire have signed South African Leus du Plooy on a Kolpak deal.

The 24-year-old middle-order batsman, who will be available for all formats of the game, has penned a two-year contract committing him to the club until the end of the 2020 season.

"I've wanted to play in England for a while," said Du Plooy, who will make his debut in Friday's One-Day Cup opener against Northamptonshire.

"The squad have made a good start. I want to score runs and do well."

Du Plooy was the leading run-scorer for Northerns in South Africa's Provincial One-Day Challenge with 595 runs at an average of 74.12, including three centuries and two half-centuries.

He has amassed over 2,693 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 48.08 and made his last appearance for Northerns on Sunday in their drawn Provincial Three-Day Cup Final against Eastern Province at Port Elizabeth.

"We've been monitoring his progress for a while now," said Derbyshire director of cricket Dave Houghton. "And we've been very impressed with what we've seen. His recent form speaks for itself."