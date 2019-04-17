Leus du Plooy: Derbyshire sign South African batsman on Kolpak deal

Leus du Plooy is now tied to Derby until the end of the 2020 season
Derbyshire have signed South African Leus du Plooy on a Kolpak deal.

The 24-year-old middle-order batsman, who will be available for all formats of the game, has penned a two-year contract committing him to the club until the end of the 2020 season.

"I've wanted to play in England for a while," said Du Plooy, who will make his debut in Friday's One-Day Cup opener against Northamptonshire.

"The squad have made a good start. I want to score runs and do well."

Du Plooy was the leading run-scorer for Northerns in South Africa's Provincial One-Day Challenge with 595 runs at an average of 74.12, including three centuries and two half-centuries.

He has amassed over 2,693 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 48.08 and made his last appearance for Northerns on Sunday in their drawn Provincial Three-Day Cup Final against Eastern Province at Port Elizabeth.

"We've been monitoring his progress for a while now," said Derbyshire director of cricket Dave Houghton. "And we've been very impressed with what we've seen. His recent form speaks for itself."

