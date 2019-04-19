One-Day Cup: Craig Overton stars with bat and ball as Somerset crush Kent

Tom Banton celebrated his first List A century

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cooper Associates County Ground Somerset 358-9 (50 overs): Banton 107, C Overton 66, Gregory 51 Kent 94 (27 overs): Blake 24; C Overton 5-18, Groenewald 2-16 Somerset won by 264 runs Match scorecard

Craig Overton starred with bat and ball as Somerset began their One-Day Cup with a crushing 264-run win over Kent.

Wicketkeeper Tom Banton opened for Somerset and hit 107 off just 79 balls to lay the platform for their 358-9.

Overton also smashed 66 not out from 36 deliveries before claiming 5-18 as Kent were skittled for just 94 on their way to a second successive defeat.

His five-over new-ball spell yielded figures of 3-9 as Kent slumped to 26-4 and were dismissed in just 27 overs.

Banton shared in partnerships of 78 for the second wicket with Peter Trego (22) and 82 for the third with James Hildreth (23), with Lewis Gregory hitting 51 off 45 balls before Overton blasted four fours and four sixes in his innings.

Harry Podmore, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes and Darren Stevens claimed two wickets each for Kent, who have now suffered back-to-back defeats following their 90-run loss to Hampshire.

Alex Blake top-scored in their reply with 24 as Tim Groenewald took 2-16.