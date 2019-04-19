One-Day Cup: Yorkshire and Warwickshire dramatically tie at Edgbaston

England World Cup hopeful Chris Woakes claimed 3-47 for Warwickshire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Warwickshire 270-8 (50 overs): Ambrose 77, Rhodes 43; Pillans 3-56 Yorkshire 270-9 (50 overs): Bresnan 89, Tattersall 79; Woakes 3-47, Brookes 3-50 Match tied Match scorecard

Captain Steven Patterson scored 11 runs from five deliveries to help Yorkshire dramatically tie with Warwickshire in their One-Day Cup game at Edgbaston.

When Patterson's side fell to 251-8, they needed 20 runs to win from 10 balls with no recognised batsmen left.

Patterson hit two boundaries to put the White Rose on the verge of victory.

But Henry Brookes then dismissed Mathew Pillans before the Bears restricted Yorkshire to a bye from each of the last two balls.