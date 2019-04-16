Indian Premier League: Jofra Archer takes 3-15 in Rajasthan Royals defeat

Jofra Archer, pictured bowling for the Hurricane Hobarts in February, has taken 10 wickets in the IPL this season

Indian Premier League, Chandigarh Kings XI Punjab 182-6 (20 overs): KL Rahul 52, Archer 3-15 Rajasthan Royals 170-7 (20 overs): Tripathi 50, Ashwin 2-24 Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs Scorecard

Pace bowler Jofra Archer's 3-15 was not enough to stop Kings XI Punjab beating Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs at the Indian Premier League.

The uncapped Archer could have taken four wickets but he overstepped in bowling David Miller.

Kings XI were limited to 182-6, KL Rahul top-scoring with 52, but Rajasthan stuttered with the bat.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 2-24 and did not concede a boundary as Rajasthan made 170-7 in reply.

Rajasthan were without England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had a hamstring "niggle", and former Australia captain Steve Smith.

England will name their provisional 15-man squad for the World Cup on Wednesday.

Barbados-born fast bowler Archer, whose father is English, has a UK passport and qualified for England earlier this year after the governing body changed its residency rules.

KL Rahul and Miller (40) guided Kings XI through the middle overs, before captain Ashwin struck 17 from just four balls.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler scored 23 in Rajasthan's reply.

Kings XI are fourth in the IPL table, with Rajasthan second-bottom in seventh.