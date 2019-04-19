One-Day Cup: David Wiese guides Sussex to narrow victory over winless Surrey

David Wiese made his 19th one-day half-century - and his highest in England - to see Sussex to victory

Royal London One-Day Cup, 1st Central County Ground Surrey 274-9 (50 overs): Foakes 64, Jacks 56; Hamza 4-43 Sussex 278-8 (48.1 overs): Wiese 92*, Wright 69; T Curran 3-37, Batty 2-39 Sussex (2 pts) won by two wickets Match scorecard

Sussex got their One-Day Cup campaign off to a winning start at Hove as they kept their nerve to beat Surrey by two wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Despite having 10 internationals in their side, Surrey, hammered by Gloucestershire on Wednesday, have now lost both their first two group games.

Ben Foakes and Will Jacks both made half-centuries as Surrey posted 274-9.

Although they lost their eighth wicket with 20 still needed, David Wiese made 92 not out in their total of 278-8.

Following up opener Luke Wright's earlier 69, the South African all-rounder hit 14 fours as he registered his highest score for Sussex in 50-over cricket, despite an excellent 3-37 from one of Surrey's England men Tom Curran.

Earlier, Pakistan international left-armer Mir Hamza was the most successful Sussex bowler with 4-43, crucially tying Surrey up at the end of their innings in his final five overs.

Sussex now go to Kent on Sunday, while Surrey do not play again until Tuesday when they host Essex at The Oval.