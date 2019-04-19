One-Day Cup: Notts beat Lancs despite record 166 from Red Rose skipper Dane Vilas
|Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge
|Nottinghamshire 417-7: Clarke 139, Slater 74, Moores 74, Fletcher 46*
|Lancashire 406-9: Vilas 166, Croft 110, Pattinson 5-61
|Nottinghamshire won by 11 runs
Nottinghamshire won an amazing game as they narrowly beat Lancashire on a day of 823 runs at Trent Bridge.
Joe Clarke made 139, backed by 74 apiece for Ben Slater and Tom Moores, and a cameo 46 off 17 balls from Luke Fletcher as Notts piled up 417-7, their third highest one-day total ever.
Steven Croft then hit 110, followed by a new Lancashire one-day record 166 from current captain Dane Vilas.
But the Red Rose fell just short on 406-9, to lose by 11 runs.
After Wednesday's heavy opening defeat by Worcestershire, Lancashire's bowling attack has now been plundered for 784 runs in their opening two matches.
But the highest one-day score they have ever conceded, surpassing the 379-9 by Yorkshire last season, was then followed by also comfortably beating their own previous highest one-day total, 381-3, set 20 years ago against Hertfordshire.
Notts' total may have only been the third-best in their one-day history, but it was the fifth time they have posted a 400-plus score in 50-over cricket in four seasons.
Three of those, including their record 445-8 against Northants in 2016 - the fourth highest-ever in all List A cricket - have been at Trent Bridge.