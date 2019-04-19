One-Day Cup: Alex Hughes stars as Derbyshire ease past Northants

Medium-pacer Alex Hughes was involved in seven dismissals, taking three catches as well as four wickets with the ball

Royal London One-Day Cup, Derby Derbyshire 268-6 (50 overs): Godleman 87, Critchley 64*; Muzarabani 2-54 Northamptonshire 215 (43.5 overs): Procter 50*; Hughes 4-44, Van Beek 3-50 Derbyshire won by 53 runs Match scorecard

Derbyshire got their One-Day Cup campaign off to a victorious start with a comfortable home win over Northants.

West Indies captain Jason Holder helped reduce the hosts to 53-3, but Billy Godleman (87) and Matt Critchley's unbeaten 64 lifted Derbyshire to 268-6.

Alex Hughes then took charge, taking three middle-order wickets and three catches as Northants slumped to 113-8.

Luke Procter (50*) and Ben Sanderson added 70 for the ninth wicket, but the visitors fell to their second defeat.

Derbyshire elected to bat after winning the toss, but stumbled to 137-5, with Holder having Luis Reece (0) and Hughes (1) both caught behind by Adam Rossington.

Godleman stabilised the innings, but the hosts looked to be struggling for a competitive total until Critchley stepped up the pace, plundering seven fours in a 51-ball knock and sharing an 84-run sixth-wicket stand with his skipper.

Logan van Beek put the skids under the Northants reply with two early wickets, including a brilliant slip catch from Hughes to remove Alex Wakely, before Hughes dismantled the middle order.

Staring at another heavy defeat, following their opening loss at Durham, Procter provided some resistance, helped by a career-best 31 from Sanderson, and he completed a well-deserved half-century before Hughes returned to wrap up a 53-run win.