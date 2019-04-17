One-Day Cup: Varun Chopra hundred gives Essex easy win over Glamorgan

Varun Chopra rejoined Essex in 2016 after six seasons playing for Warwickshire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens Cardiff Essex 326-7 (50 overs): Chopra 111, Westley 69, Lawrence 56 Glamorgan 146 all out (31 overs): Bopara 3-26 Essex beat Glamorgan by 180 runs Scorecard

Varun Chopra spearheaded Essex's opening 180-run win over Glamorgan in the One-Day Cup as he continued his fine form in the fixture.

His innings of 111 was backed up by Tom Westley (69) and a hard-hit 56 from Dan Lawrence.

The visitors' 326-7 always looked formidable, with Glamorgan managing just 146 all out in reply.

Loan keeper Robbie White took five catches as Essex's seamers found the edge regularly, Ravi Bopara with 3-26.

Chopra's innings took his total to a remarkable 333 runs in his last three One-Day Cup innings against Glamorgan, while former England captain Sir Alastair Cook got the scoreboard going with 40 off 41 balls.

Sam Cook, Peter Siddle and Jamie Porter made early inroads for Essex, whose bowlers were always on top although tail-ender Marchant de Lange slogged 36 to become Glamorgan's top scorer.