One-Day Cup: Gary Ballance blasts Yorkshire to thumping victory over Leicestershire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Headingley Yorkshire 379-7 (50 overs): Ballance 156, Brook 103; Taylor 3-57 Leicestershire (29.3 overs): Cosgrove 42; Pillans 5-29 Yorkshire beat Leicestershire by 213 runs Scorecard

Gary Ballance smashed six sixes and 15 fours in a brilliant 156 to anchor Yorkshire to a crushing 213-run win over Leicestershire at Headingley.

Ballance came to the crease with Yorkshire teetering on 17-3, but shared a 211-run stand with Harry Brook (103).

When Brook departed, Ballance was joined by Jonathan Tattersall, who smashed 58 from 29 balls to help the hosts post a daunting 379-7.

The Foxes never got close in reply, struggling to just 166 from 29.3 overs.

Harry Dearden was bowled by England all-rounder David Willey in the first over for a four-ball duck and the visitors slipped to 37-2 and 118-5.

Mark Cosgrove (42) provided some resistance batting at number four.

But Mathew Pillans (5-29) ripped through the middle and lower order to secure a thumping win with more than 20 overs remaining.