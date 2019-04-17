One-Day Cup: Gary Ballance blasts Yorkshire to thumping victory over Leicestershire

Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance
Gary Ballance came to the crease with Yorkshire in deep trouble at 17-3
Royal London One-Day Cup, Headingley
Yorkshire 379-7 (50 overs): Ballance 156, Brook 103; Taylor 3-57
Leicestershire (29.3 overs): Cosgrove 42; Pillans 5-29
Yorkshire beat Leicestershire by 213 runs
Scorecard

Gary Ballance smashed six sixes and 15 fours in a brilliant 156 to anchor Yorkshire to a crushing 213-run win over Leicestershire at Headingley.

Ballance came to the crease with Yorkshire teetering on 17-3, but shared a 211-run stand with Harry Brook (103).

When Brook departed, Ballance was joined by Jonathan Tattersall, who smashed 58 from 29 balls to help the hosts post a daunting 379-7.

The Foxes never got close in reply, struggling to just 166 from 29.3 overs.

Harry Dearden was bowled by England all-rounder David Willey in the first over for a four-ball duck and the visitors slipped to 37-2 and 118-5.

Mark Cosgrove (42) provided some resistance batting at number four.

But Mathew Pillans (5-29) ripped through the middle and lower order to secure a thumping win with more than 20 overs remaining.

