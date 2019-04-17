One-Day Cup: Daryl Mitchell & Hamish Rutherford hit tons as Pears hammer Lancashire

Daryl Mitchell and Hamish Rutherford have both made a century in their only innings in both red and white ball cricket for Worcestershire this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Old Trafford Worcestershire 367 all out (49.1 overs): Rutherford 108, Mitchell 101, Wessels 72 Lancashire 242 all out (40.4 overs): Jennings 54 Worcestershire beat Lancashire by 125 runs Scorecard

Hamish Rutherford and Daryl Mitchell both hit centuries as last year's semi-finalists Worcestershire began the 2019 One-Day Cup by beating Lancashire.

After Pears debutant Riki Wessels smashed 72 off 45 balls, New Zealand's Rutherford made 108 in a stand of 182 for the third wicket with Mitchell, who weighed in with an unusually rapid 101.

They piled up 367, the fourth highest total in their 56-year one-day history.

Keaton Jennings hit 54 but Lancashire were out for 242, losing by 125 runs.

England's Jimmy Anderson was among the sufferers, going for 59 off eight overs, largely as the result of an early assault from Wessels, who plundered three sixes and nine fours to dominate a 102-run first-wicket stand with Rutherford.

Josh Bohannon went for 60 off five - including 21 off one over from Mitchell, who hit him for 4-2-4-4-6, as he matched Rutherford's achievement in making a century in both their opening Championship and One-Day Cup matches.

In reply, Lancashire only briefly looked a threat but, after their promising stand of 75, Wayne Parnell got rid of both Jennings and Australian wicketkeeper Brooke Guest in successive overs.

And, from then on, the only thing in question was the margin of defeat, which turned out to be the 10th heaviest in Lancashire's one-day history.