Cricket World Cup: Steve Smith & David Warner in Australia squad

David Warner (left) and Steve Smith (centre) made their club cricket returns in Australia in September

Steve Smith and David Warner have been named in Australia's World Cup squad after serving year-long bans for ball-tampering.

Former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were fined and banned for their roles in the incident during the third Test in South Africa in March 2018.

Fellow batsman Cameron Bancroft, banned for nine months, returned in December.

Australia chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said Smith and Warner's return to cricket had been "pleasing".

They have played in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

"We have been extremely pleased with how the ODI squad has been building over the past six months, including the recent series wins in India and against Pakistan in the UAE," said Hohns.

"Steve Smith and David Warner come back into the squad. Both are world-class players and it has been pleasing to see them produce some good form in the IPL."

Spinners Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon have been named in the Australia squad alongside Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

But Josh Hazlewood and Peter Handscomb - who scored his maiden one-day hundred in India last month - have not been included.

Australia start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Bristol on 1 June.

Full World Cup squad

Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.