County Championship: Bore draw for Glamorgan and Northants

Batsman Charlie Hemphrey was one of 10 bowlers used by Glamorgan as Northants recorded a record score of 750.

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day four): Glamorgan 570-8 dec: Root 126, Labuschagne 121, Carlson 111, Cooke 70* & 70-1 Northamptonshire 750: Vasconcelos 184, Keogh 150, Newton 105, Rossington 70, Cobb 60, Buck 53; Labuschagne 3-122 Glamorgan (11 pts) drew with Northants (11 pts) Scorecard

Northants racked up the highest ever score against Glamorgan as they reached 750 all out in a marathon seven sessions at the crease.

There was never any prospect of a positive result on a tedious final day on a featherbed pitch.

Rob Keogh took his score to 150, while Josh Cobb (70) and tail-ender Nathan Buck (53) also weighed in.

Glamorgan reached 70-1 in the farcical last hour of a frustrating game.

It was Northants' second highest total, second only to their 781 against Notts in 1995, as Glamorgan used 10 bowlers in sending down a colossal 227.3 overs.

But the state of the wicket meant the visitors opted for batting practice rather than declaring earlier, with both sides taking an 11-point haul from the game after their struggles in 2018.