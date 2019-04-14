County Championship: Stiaan van Zyl ton wraps up Sussex win at Durham

Sussex's Stiaan van Zyl hit 15 fours in his unbeaten knock of 101 at Durham

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four): Durham 224 & 189: Harte 74*; Wiese 5-43 Sussex 202 & 212-4: Van Zyl 101*, Evans 51, Wells 41; Salisbury 2-62 Sussex (20 pts) beat Durham (4 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Stiaan van Zyl completed his century as Sussex wrapped up a comfortable six-wicket win at Durham.

The South Africa batsman, resuming on 66 not out, finished unbeaten on 101 as Sussex took just over an hour to finish off the formalities.

A 112 stand between Van Zyl and Laurie Evans (51) looked set to lead Sussex to victory but the latter fell to Matthew Salisbury with just one run required.

Ben Brown hit the single to send Durham to a second defeat in two games.