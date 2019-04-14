County Championship: Harry Podmore's five-wickets set up Kent win at Warwickshire

Tim Ambrose's century was the 17th of his first-class career

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Kent 504-9 dec& 124-2: Renshaw 48*, Crawley 45 Warwickshire 346& 280: Ambrose 107, Brookes 84; Podmore 5-62 Kent (24 pts) beat Warwickshire (4 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Five wickets for Harry Podmore set up victory for Kent in the final session of their game at Edgbaston.

Podmore claimed 5-62 to record match figures of 8-123 as Warwickshire were dismissed for 280 following on.

Warwickshire wicketkeeper Tim Ambrose made 107 in a losing cause with Henry Brookes hitting 84 at number nine.

Australia batsman Matt Renshaw (48 not out) then guided Kent to their target of 123 with eight wickets left to seal a first Championship win of the season.

Warwickshire resumed at the start of day four on 79-4 but had Sam Hain (38) caught behind off Podmore in the fourth over of the morning.

They slumped to 121-7 but Ambrose and Brookes held up Kent's victory charge, adding 144 for the eighth wicket, before both men fell LBW to Matt Milnes (2-65).

Renshaw led the way with Daniel Bell-Drummond unbeaten on 18 as they won with nine overs of the match remaining.

It was a first Championship win of the summer for Kent following last week's 74-run defeat by Somerset.