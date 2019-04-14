County Championship: Yorkshire beat Hampshire by an innings & 44 runs

Yorkshire's Ben Coad dismissed Gareth Berg and Ian Holland in successive balls

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Yorkshire 554-7 dec: Ballance 148, Root 94, Leaning 77*; Dawson 3-184 Hampshire 302 & 208: Dawson 92, Barker 64; Patterson 4-47 Yorkshire (23 pts) beat Hampshire (4 pts) by an innings and 44 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire earned their first County Championship win of the summer with an innings-and-44-run victory over Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Resuming on 54-5, the hosts slipped into further trouble by losing three wickets for four runs to Ben Coad.

Liam Dawson (92) and Keith Barker (64) then put on 131 for the ninth wicket, taking it into the fourth afternoon.

But Steven Patterson (4-47) dismissed Barker and Dawson fell eight short of his ton as Hampshire were 208 all out.

The stand between England slow left-armer Dawson and Barker accounted for more than half of the home side's runs, with only one other player - James Vince (11) - reaching double figures.

Yorkshire's success was built on an imposing first-innings 554-7 declared, thanks in part to Gary Ballance's 148.

It was Ballance's second century in as many County Championship matches, while England captain Joe Root continued his own good form with 94.

Hampshire were made to follow on after being dismissed for 302 and the margin of victory looked likely to be even greater when they lost that cluster of wickets right at the start of the day.

Dawson, who struck a half-century in his side's opening win over Essex, hit 10 fours during his 167-ball knock, before falling just short of his ninth first-class century.

Yorkshire have now won one and drawn one of their first two matches, a result that lifts them up to second in the early-season table.