County Championship: Surrey draw with Essex but Rory Burns falls short of century
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four):
|Surrey 395 & 324-6 dec: Burns 98, Pope 69, Jacks 54; Harmer 5-88
|Essex 448: Ten Doeschate 130, Lawrence 93; Morkel 3-97 & 0-0
|Essex (13 pts) drew with Surrey (11 pts)
England opener Rory Burns fell two short of a century as county champions Surrey batted through the final day to draw with Essex at The Oval.
Surrey resumed on 68-0, a lead of just 15, but never looked in trouble as they compiled 324-6 declared.
Burns led the resistance with 98 and England hopeful Ollie Pope made 69 before both became two of five victims for off-spinner Simon Harmer (5-88).
Jamie Porter faced one maiden over from Burns before the sides shook hands.
More to follow.