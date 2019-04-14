County Championship: Surrey draw with Essex but Rory Burns falls short of century

England opener hit 13 fours on his way to 98 in Surrey's draw with Essex

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four): Surrey 395 & 324-6 dec: Burns 98, Pope 69, Jacks 54; Harmer 5-88 Essex 448: Ten Doeschate 130, Lawrence 93; Morkel 3-97 & 0-0 Essex (13 pts) drew with Surrey (11 pts) Scorecard

England opener Rory Burns fell two short of a century as county champions Surrey batted through the final day to draw with Essex at The Oval.

Surrey resumed on 68-0, a lead of just 15, but never looked in trouble as they compiled 324-6 declared.

Burns led the resistance with 98 and England hopeful Ollie Pope made 69 before both became two of five victims for off-spinner Simon Harmer (5-88).

Jamie Porter faced one maiden over from Burns before the sides shook hands.

