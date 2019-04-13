County Championship: Worcestershire force Leicestershire to follow-on

Josh Tongue took 4-46 for Worcestershire to force Leicestershire to follow-on

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day three): Worcestershire 553-6 dec: Rutherford 123, Mitchell 114, Cox 100* Leicestershire 302: Javid 69, Cosgrove 67; Tongue 4-46 & 132-4 (f/o): Azad 54, Ackermann 43*; Morris 3-15 Leicestershire (4 pts) are 119 runs behind Worcestershire (8 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire look on course to complete an innings victory after forcing Leicestershire to follow-on.

The Foxes were dismissed for 302 in their first innings to trail the visitors by 251 runs after Josh Tongue (4-46) led the way with the ball.

Atiq Javid (69) could not help avert a slump from 180-4 overnight as he struggled for support down the order.

Following-on, Leicestershire closed on 132-4 still 119 runs behind, with Charlie Morris claiming 3-15.