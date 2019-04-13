County Championship: Sam Northeast hits 99 as Hants slump against Yorkshire

Sam Northeast made 169 in Hampshire's opening game of the season against Essex

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Yorkshire 554-7 dec: Ballance 148, Root 94, Leaning 77*; Dawson 3-184 Hampshire 302: Northeast 99, Dawson 57; Olivier 3-89 & 54-5: Patterson 3-9 Hampshire (4pts) trail Yorkshire (7pts) by 198 runs Scorecard

Sam Northeast fell one run short of a second successive Championship century as Hampshire slumped towards defeat against Yorkshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Northeast was caught behind for 99 after hitting 11 fours and sharing a stand of 109 with Liam Dawson (57).

Duanne Olivier took 3-89 as Hampshire were all out for 302 in their first innings, 252 runs in arrears.

They had to follow-on and Northeast was caught at slip for a duck as they struggled to 54-5 at stumps.

Having beaten Essex by an innings in their opening game, Hampshire found themselves on the receiving end after beginning day three on 74-3.

Rilee Rossouw played a typically aggressive innings, but went for one big shot too many and played on to Matthew Waite for 33, leaving Northeast and Dawson to try and build a partnership.

They were eventually separated when Dawson failed to clear Joe Root at mid-on off Jack Leaning and Northeast followed when he edged Olivier to the keeper after over five hours at the crease.

Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson ended the innings by having Lewis McManus and Fidel Edwards caught at first slip from successive balls.

And he then claimed the first three to fall at a cost of just nine runs when the home side batted again, including home skipper James Vince, who was lbw for 11, and Northeast.