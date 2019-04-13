County Championship: Jack Leach bowls Somerset to win over Nottinghamshire

Jack Leach (right) has now taken five or more wickets in a first-class innings on 18 occasions

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Notts 263 & 126: Slater 34; Leach 6-36, Brooks 4-22 Somerset 403: Bartlett 133, Abell 101, Gregory 50; Broad 5-73 Somerset (24 pts) beat Notts (5 pts) by an innings and 14 runs Scorecard

England spinner Jack Leach produced a brilliant spell of bowling as Somerset completed a three-day win over Notts by an innings and 14 runs at Trent Bridge.

The left-armer took 6-36 and seamer Jack Brooks weighed in with 4-22 as the home side were all out for just 126.

Ben Slater was Leach's first victim, stumped for 34, and that proved to be the hosts' highest score as Notts lost their last eight wickets for 60 runs.

Somerset now have two wins out of two at the start of the new season.

Resuming on 25-2, Notts were relatively untroubled until Leach was introduced for his first bowl in the 2019 Championship, having been overlooked by captain Tom Abell in the first innings and surprisingly left out for their opening win over Kent.

He quickly disposed of Slater and then struck a vital blow by bowling Joe Clarke between bat and pad for just two runs.

Steve Davies completed his second stumping to send Steven Mullaney on his way for 16 and 43-year-old Marcus Trescothick took a superb low short-leg catch to dispose of Tom Moores.

Samit Patel resisted for almost an hour and a half before Leach had him lbw for 24 and Brooks ended the game with the next delivery when Stuart Broad was caught hooking at backward square.