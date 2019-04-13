County Championship: Essex's Ten Doeschate hits century against Surrey

Ryan ten Doeschate has now scored 28 first-class centuries

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three): Surrey 395 & 68-0: Burns 34*, Stoneman 34* Essex 448: Ten Doeschate 130, Lawrence 93; Morkel 3-97, T Curran 3-118 Surrey (6 pts) lead Essex (8 pts) by 15 runs Scorecard

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate hit a magnificent 130 to earn his side a first-innings lead on day three against champions Surrey at The Oval.

He hit a six and 20 fours in his 226-ball innings after Dan Lawrence fell for 93 during the morning session.

Liam Plunkett finally trapped him lbw with a delivery that kept a bit low as Essex were 448 all out, 53 runs ahead.

Surrey cleared the deficit as Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman guided them to 68-0 at stumps, with both 34 not out.

Barring a dramatic collapse, a repeat of the thrilling finish to last season's corresponding fixture, when Essex won by one wicket, is unlikely.

But the visitors knew they had to bat well after resuming on 202-4 and it was ten Doeschate who met the challenge with some assertive strokes.

Robbie White made a useful 39 in support but after his departure they fell from 351-5 to 385-8 and it was Peter Siddle's unbeaten 41 which carried them to maximum batting points.

Essex's search for early wickets at the start of the Surrey second innings proved fruitless as the two England left-handers, Burns and Stoneman, survived the final 27 overs of play.