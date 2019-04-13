County Championship: Vasconcelos leads Northants run spree in Cardiff

Michael Hogan has been with Glamorgan since 2013

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day three): Glamorgan 570-8 dec: Root 126, Labuschagne 121, Carlson 111, Cooke 70* Northamptonshire 522-4: Vasconcelos 184, Newton 105, Keogh 73*, Cobb 60 Northants (6 pts) trail Glamorgan (6 pts) by 48 runs Scorecard

Northants opener Ricardo Vasconcelos racked up a career-best 184 as Northants reached 522-4 in the batting paradise of Sophia Gardens.

He shared a first-wicket stand of 303 with Rob Newton, who made a more patient 105 as the follow-on was easily avoided.

Josh Cobb (60) and Rob Keogh (73*) piled on the agony for Glamorgan's nine bowlers.

The day drifted to a dull end with Northants just 48 runs behind.

Vasconcelos, 21, had the best strike-rate of the Northants batsman, hitting 22 fours and a six, while Marnus Labuschagne and Billy Root claimed their first wickets for Glamorgan as the part-time spinners did much of the bowling.

A draw now looks the strong likelihood on day four.

Northants batsman Rob Newton told BBC Radio Northampton:

"Even on a dead wicket, when you're 570 behind you still have to apply yourself, Vasco played beautifully and I was the calming influence at the other end. We haven't always come out and made big scores on flat pitches so it was satisfying to do that.

"It's a poor pitch in my opinion, there's nothing in it for the bowlers, there's not that much enjoyment in the batting since it's so slow and low, it's about sticking it out.

"I'm sure anyone watching will agree it's a poor pitch, the kind of pitch they're trying to ease out of the game, it's not much fun for anyone watching or playing."

Glamorgan's Billy Root told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's been a long day but it's nice to see the bowlers have always hit their straps. It's a very good pitch for batting and the bowlers haven't had a massive shout in the game, ours have been outstanding given what they've had to work with.

"I'm pleased with the way I played (on day one), but I'm also pleased for Marnus and Kiran Carlson, especially the way Kiran blasted a hundred in a session, in another game that could be a real game-changing innings."