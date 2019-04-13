County Championship: Wiese and Van Zyl put Sussex on top at Durham

David Wiese has taken seven wickets in the match for Sussex, taking him to eight scalps this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three): Durham 224 & 189: Harte 74*; Wiese 5-43 Sussex 202 & 144-3: Van Zyl 66*, Wells 41 Sussex (4 pts) require 68 more runs to beat Durham (4 pts) Scorecard

Sussex's David Wiese took five wickets to help wrap up Durham's second innings on day three before Stiaan van Zyl put the visitors within sight of victory.

Durham lost Alex Lees soon after resuming on 31-1 and then slipped from 105-4 to 106-7 just before lunch.

Gareth Harte (74 not out) helped the hosts to 189 all out, as Wiese finished with 5-43 to set Sussex a 212 target.

After the losses of Phil Salt and Tom Haines, Luke Wells (41) and van Zyl (66 not out) helped them close on 144-3.