County Championship: Gloucestershire and Derbyshire remain evenly poised

James Bracey
James Bracey hit 12 fours in his innings of 65 for Gloucestershire
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Bristol County Ground (day two):
Derbyshire 291: Lace 83; Higgins 3-52, Taylor 3-85
Gloucestershire 202-5: Bracey 65; Reece 2-33
Gloucestershire (4 pts) trail Derbyshire (3 pts) by 89 runs
Scorecard

Gloucestershire and Derbyshire's Division Two match remains in the balance after a mixed second day.

Resuming on 256-7, Derbyshire were soon all out for 291, before James Bracey's knock of 65 boosted the hosts' reply.

Bracey helped steer Gloucestershire to 110-3 at tea before he was caught off Tony Palladino (1-20) soon afterwards.

Gareth Roderick and Ryan Higgins built a good partnership in the third session and they will resume - both on 33 - on Saturday with the hosts 89 runs behind.

With five wickets remaining, Gloucestershire may feel they hold a slender advantage on 202-5, but the result could well hinge on how long Roderick and Higgins can maintain their sixth-wicket stand on day three.

Luis Reece (2-33) aided Derbyshire's attack, dismissing George Hankins for a duck, having already taken the wicket of hosts' opener Miles Hammond.

