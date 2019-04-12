County Championship: Northants openers hit back against Glamorgan

Ricardo Vasconcelos
Ricardo Vasconcelos has a first-class best of 140
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day two):
Glamorgan 570-8 dec: Root 126, Labuschagne 121, Carlson 111, Cooke 70*
Northamptonshire 234-0: Vasconcelos 125*, Newton 85*
Glamorgan 5 pts, Northants 3 pts
Scorecard

Northants openers Ricardo Vasconcelos and Rob Newton compiled a record unbeaten stand against Glamorgan of 234 as the visitors fought back hard.

Needing 421 to avoid the follow-on, Northants got more than half-way as the bowlers laboured in vain.

Vasconcelos (125*) dominated the stand with 18 boundaries, with Newton's 85 a more cautious affair.

Earlier Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke (70*) took his side to 570 for eight declared.

Overnight centurions Billy Root and Kiran Carlson fell early on, but the home total was also a record for the county against Northants as both attacks failed to extract any life from the pitch..

