County Championship: Kent on top as Ollie Robinson hits ton against Warwickshire

Kent wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson's previous highest first-class score was his 26 on his debut against Leicestershire in August 2018

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Kent 504-9 dec: Robinson 143, Crawley 108, Kuhn 72 Warwickshire 136-3: Sibley 60* Warwickshire (2 pts) need 219 runs to avoid a follow-on against Kent (6 pts) Scorecard

Kent wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson made his maiden first-class century to help his side take control against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Resuming on 59 out of an overnight Kent total of 367-5, Robinson went on to match Zak Crawley's 108 the previous day before reaching 143 off 228 balls.

He had stands of 80 with Darren Stevens (23) and 84 with Matt Milnes (28) before Kent declared on 504-9.

Dom Sibley's unbeaten 60 then helped the Bears go to the close on 136-3.

Sibley has so far put on 52 with Adam Hose (26 not out) to leave the Bears still needing a further 219 to avoid the threat of a follow-on when they resume on day three.

In only his eighth first-class innings, having scored only 95 runs in his previous seven, Robinson batted with great composure against the Bears' injury-weakened attack during his five hours and four minutes at the crease.

Kent struck twice before tea, when Will Rhodes bottom-edged a wide long hop from 42-year-old Stevens to 20-year-old Robinson, before Liam Banks edged Milnes' first ball to third slip.

But the only wicket they got in the final session was Sam Hain, caught behind by Robinson to give Milnes a second wicket.

Bears captain Jeetan Patel told BBC WM:

"It was a tough first day and Kent added to the fine work they did. You can't knock the way they played. As a bowling unit, we weren't consistent enough. Yes, we beat the bat and created chances but in between that we weren't as potent as we would have liked.

"I was pleased with the way the guys went out in really tough conditions, especially late on. To be only three down after 56 overs, after spending 130 overs in the field, was a good effort.

"We have got a lot of improvements to make, especially with the ball. But there are some very good signs. Henry Brookes, Ryan Sidebottom and Craig Miles, when he got it right, bowled well."

Kent wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson told BBC Kent:

"It was just relief when I got to the century, just to have proved to myself that I can do it. It was a nice occasion and to have my dad here as well made it extra special.

"It was a bit stop-start. It wasn't really a fluent one but that's when you have to sit in and wait for those bad balls because you are not going to get bad balls every over in Division One cricket.

"It's a lovely pitch to bat on but Ryan Sidebottom and Henry Brookes bowled really well. It's just a case of getting through those patches and cashing in when the ball is older and the bowlers get a bit tired."