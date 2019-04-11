Cricket Ireland: Ex-international Van der Merwe handed new Irish performance role

Albert van der Merwe will also continue in his role as Leinster Lightning coach until a replacement is found

Cricket Ireland have appointed former international Albert van der Merwe to a newly-created role as the country's talent pathway manager and coach.

Van der Merwe, who will report to Cricket Ireland's academy and performance boss Pete Johnson, played for Ireland between 2010 and 2012.

Ed Joyce, appointed the Ireland senior team's batting coach last May, has been handed further responsibilities.

His role will also see him working as a batting consulting focusing on youth.

Joyce's remit will also see him working the Ireland senior women's team.

Ryan Eagleson will expand his current academy coaching duties to oversee talent pathway coaching across Northern Ireland along with supporting the pace bowling program.

Cricket Ireland's performance director Richard Holdsworth said that Van der Merwe had "emerged from a field of local and international candidates as the person we believe can shape and move this challenging role".

"His role has been created to feed the recruitment processes of the most talented young players from schools, clubs and provincial unions to the Cricket Ireland Shapoorji Pallonji National Academy and inter-provincial structure, which provides them with the opportunity of achieving their potential," said Holdsworth.

Van der Merwe will remain in his position as Leinster Lightning head coach until a replacement is appointed.