County Championship: James Anderson helps put Lancashire in control at Middlesex

James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests, bowled seven maidens against Middlesex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 236-9: Eskinazi 75, Gubbins 55; Bailey 4-51, Anderson 3-41 Lancashire: Yet to bat Middlesex 1 pt, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

England seamer James Anderson took three wickets as Middlesex collapsed from 126-1 to 236-9 on the opening day against Lancashire at Lord's.

Anderson bowled with his trademark discipline and control, conceding just 41 runs in his 21 overs.

He dismissed Sam Robson for just three inside the first seven overs, before Nick Gubbins (55) and Steve Eskinazi (75) shared 112 for the second wicket.

But Tom Bailey (4-51) saw off both batsmen to spark a Red Rose resurgence.

Anderson had home captain Dawid Malan, who struck an unbeaten 160 against Northants last week, caught in the slips by international team-mate Keaton Jennings, before also dismissing Max Holden.

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan failed to make an impression, falling for eight, while Bailey rounded off a dominant day for the visitors by seeing off Steven Finn in the final over.