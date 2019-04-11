County Championship: Labuschagne, Root & Carlson put Glamorgan in charge

Marnus Labuschagne has played five Tests for Australia

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day one): Glamorgan 433-4: Root 126*, Labuschagne 121, Carlson 101* Northamptonshire Yet to bat Glamorgan 5 pts, Northants 1 pt Scorecard

Australia Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne made a composed 121 and Billy Root 126 not out on their Glamorgan debuts as they ran up 433-4 against Northamptonshire in Cardiff.

The pair added a rapid 135 for the fourth wicket to put the home side in control on a placid pitch.

Root and Kiran Carlson then turned the screw in a stand of 172 to earn maximum batting points.

Carlson became the third centurion of the day in the final over.

Zimbabwean seamer Blessing Muzurabani claimed 2-99 on his Northants debut, but the visitors' bowlers could not impose any control in the second half of the day.

It was the first time two Glamorgan debutants have ever scored centuries in the same innings, and the first time since 2005 that three of the county's batsmen hit hundreds in the same innings.

Glamorgan batsman Marnus Labuschagne told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was great to finish the day with 430 on the board and three blokes getting hundreds, that's fabulous to watch. Rooty and Kiran were superb putting the bowlers under pressure in that back session, and it was good to help contribute to the team.

"It was really good fun batting with Rooty because we're both quite busy cricketers and we talk a bit. The first new ball swung consistently for 40 overs but it was one of those wickets where you just keep doing the basics rally well.

"It's the perfect start as an overseas (player) with a bit of expectation coming over here, great to score a hundred for Glamorgan."

Northants coach David Ripley told BBC Radio Northampton:

"Well played Glamorgan with three centurions, we wanted to bat first on a good pitch. Whether we could have done a bit more and bowled one side of the wicket, we had sweepers out on both sides.

"Glamorgan were pretty ruthless and we've got an uphill task to stay in the game."