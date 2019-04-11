County Championship: Yorkshire batsman start well against Hampshire

Joe Root will captain England in a one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes series later this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Yorkshire 310-3: Ballance 120*, Root 94, Lyth 67; Edwards 2-56 Hampshire: Yet to bat Yorkshire 3 pts, Hampshire 1 pt Scorecard

England captain Joe Root was in the runs again to help Yorkshire reach 310-3 on day one against Hampshire.

Root followed scores of 73 and 130 not out against Nottinghamshire last week with 94 at the Ageas Bowl, before being bowled by spinner Liam Dawson.

He provided support to Gary Ballance, who hit an unbeaten 120 as they shared a 182-run stand for the third wicket.

Adam Lyth earlier made 67, passing 10,000 career runs in the progress, before falling to Fidel Edwards (2-56).

Ballance and Root saved Yorkshire from defeat by Notts in their opening Championship match of the new season with an unbroken partnership of 253.

And they were in full control again after Lyth had been caught behind down the leg-side off Edwards to leave the score on 109-2, as Hampshire were unable to find the penetration that brought them an innings win over Essex in their opening game.

Root deposited Dawson over long-off for six and also struck five fours, while Ballance found the boundary on 10 occasions as he reached his second successive century off 214 balls.

With younger brother Billy scoring a hundred for Glamorgan against Northants, Root had one of his own there for the taking, but lost momentum in the 90s and perished when he played across the line to a straight one by Dawson seven overs before the close.